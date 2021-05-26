Palestine: How UAE influencers and major brands took a stand

We are health care workers (HCWs) and faculty from around the world who stand with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and liberation. We have watched in horror at the renewed, yet ever-present, Israeli state violence meted against Palestinians in Gaza, Jerusalem, the West Bank and Israel. As HCWs and educators, our overriding allegiance is to the well-being and sustenance of all human life. We have been devastated by reports of entire families in Gaza sleeping together to avoid the possibility of being killed separately, as the terror of Israeli artillery rained down on Palestinian homes; of families losing entire households (including children) when U.S.-made bombs destroyed their homes; and of HCWs and their places of work being targeted for destruction. These violations of international law (under the Fourth Geneva Convention) are made possible by military and financial aid supplied by the U.S. government.