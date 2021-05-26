Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Palestine: How UAE influencers and major brands took a stand

By Date
MENAFN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Secret to Social Media. If there was one thing that sums up social media is Newton’s third law of motion: every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Mankind itself has never been as comfortable or as polarised in its hundreds of thousands of years of history. For every opinion, you’ll have a counter opinion. For every political ideology, you’ll have an opposite side of the spectrum that will complain that its being discriminated against. The more polarising the voice, the louder it becomes. Social media follows the law of the soapbox right after it follows the Newtonian laws: incite and get your cheers.

menafn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swara Bhasker
Person
Naseeruddin Shah
Person
Sonam Kapoor
Person
Nora Fatehi
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Huda Kattan
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Dua Lipa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Palestinians#Hamas#Censorship#Digital Influencers#New Media#Beauty Brands#Menafn Khaleej Times#Arab#Associated Press#Big Tech#Wokism Work#The New York Times#The World Values Network#Israeli#Human Rights Watch#B Tselem#Al Aqsa Mosque#Facebook#Uae Influencers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Country
Palestine
Country
India
News Break
Youtube
Country
United Arab Emirates
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Middle East
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

How To Create An Influencer Media Kit To Show Brands

Are you interested in the possibility of making money online? If so, there are a number of ways you can do so. But, if you are a social media guru, we might have the perfect idea for you to make money online. In fact, there are multiple ways you can make money online through a social media career. One of these possibilities is through being and influencer, and making business deals with outside brands.
Middle EastThe Guardian

UAE offers to play role in Israel-Palestine peace talks

The UAE is willing to play a role in peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, joining an Egyptian push to bolster a ceasefire in Gaza and de-escalate tensions between the two sides, the Gulf powerbroker’s leadership has said. Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said the Emirates, which signed...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Chicago Maroon

Join the Incoming USG in Standing with Palestine

Our incoming Undergraduate Student Government made the right decision to stand with Palestine and so should you. Ben Gerhardt, a third-year in the College, recently authored an article titled: “SG’s Recent Statement in Support of BDS is Tone-Deaf—Listen to Your Constituents.” Among other topics, he argued against our incoming undergraduate student government’s (USG) allegedly “performative and borderline anti-Semitic response” to the recent cruel attacks against Palestinians by the Israeli government and Israeli settler lynch-mobs.
Middle Eaststateofpress.com

As Health Care Workers, We Stand in Solidarity with Palestine

We are health care workers (HCWs) and faculty from around the world who stand with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and liberation. We have watched in horror at the renewed, yet ever-present, Israeli state violence meted against Palestinians in Gaza, Jerusalem, the West Bank and Israel. As HCWs and educators, our overriding allegiance is to the well-being and sustenance of all human life. We have been devastated by reports of entire families in Gaza sleeping together to avoid the possibility of being killed separately, as the terror of Israeli artillery rained down on Palestinian homes; of families losing entire households (including children) when U.S.-made bombs destroyed their homes; and of HCWs and their places of work being targeted for destruction. These violations of international law (under the Fourth Geneva Convention) are made possible by military and financial aid supplied by the U.S. government.
Middle Eastpsuvanguard.com

We have a moral duty to stand in solidarity with Palestine

If you’ve been watching international news lately, chances are you’ve caught a glimpse of what’s happening in the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem and the West Bank. We’ve seen video of Palestinians in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah having their homes taken from them by Israeli settlers; over a hundred Palestinian worshippers injured in an Israeli police raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque; and a lopsided fight between the Israeli military and Hamas that ended with at least 12 Israelis killed by Hamas rockets and civil unrest, and 232 Palestinians killed in Gaza and the West Bank by Israeli security forces and airstrikes, as of May 17.
InternetWestport News

How to Build Your Brand on Twitter

In his book Tweet Naked, online marketing expert and social media agency CEO Scott Levy provides the critical information entrepreneurs need to craft a social media strategy that will boost their brand and their business. In this edited excerpt, the author discusses how to optimize and build your brand on Twitter. Buy it directly from us,click here, and SAVE 60% on this book when you use code SOCIAL2021 through 5/27/21.
Public Healthmit.edu

How cultural psychology influences mask-wearing

The most enduring symbol of the COVID-19 pandemic is also a case study in how culture shapes the way people respond to a crisis. “Our research suggests that culture fundamentally shapes how people respond to crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. Understanding cultural differences not only provides insight into the current pandemic, but also helps the world prepare for future crises,” write Lu and his co-authors Peter Jin and Alexander English in their paper “Collectivism Predicts Mask Use During COVID-19."
Foreign PolicyInter Press Service

How the US is Obstructing Security Council Resolutions on Palestine

MONTREAL/VICTORIA, Canada, May 26 2021 (IPS) - Over the past 75 years, there have been many UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions acknowledging Israel’s violations of international law, including a Resolution under Chapter VI of the UN Charter, that could have addressed, if implemented, the plight of the Palestinians. In addition,...
masterofmalt.com

Not another one! How can gin brands stand out?

There’s a lot of gin out there. A hell of a lot. So, how can gin brands stand out in such a crowded market place? Lucy Britner meets three British brands doing things a bit differently. If someone were to illustrate ‘Gin Lane’ now, the sign would be on a...
Petsuaemoments.com

Here's How To Adopt A Pet in the UAE

We often hear, ‘adopt, don’t shop’ when getting a pet in Dubai as there are many pets looking for their forever home. If you are looking to extend your family with a pet, then here is your guide to adopt and not shop. But before that, you need to double check with your life and responsibilities as having a pet is a lifetime commitment.
Businessreadwrite.com

What Brands Should Know About Twitch Influencers

We’ve long been aware of gaming’s transition from pastime to multi-billion-dollar industry but 2020 has seen the live-streaming community grow tenfold. In October 2020, 1.6 billion hours were watched across Amazon-owned gaming platform Twitch, the highest the platform has ever seen, and almost double the 839 million hours watched in October 2019.
Businessprweek.com

Major influencer commerce firm LTK hires UK PR agency

Eulogy won the account following a competitive pitch. The brief includes implementing a cross-channel comms strategy featuring profiles of the leadership team and the company's experience in influencer commerce. LTK operates the shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it, which lets users browse and shop various ‘looks’ through the influencers featured. On the b2b...
Lakewood, COgingrich360.com

Newt’s World – Episode 255: How a Cake Maker Took a Stand for Religious Freedom

In July 2012, a gay couple came into Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado asking for a custom wedding cake. The owner, Jack Phillips, had a brief conversation with them and explained that he could not make a cake for their occasion. The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court where he won by a vote of 7-2.Phillips’ case is just one of many legal battles happening across the United States over religious freedom. His new book The Cost of My Faith: How a Decision in my Cake Shop Took Me to the Supreme Court is available now. Newt’s guests are Jack Phillips, and Jake Warner, legal counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom.
Internetpsychologytoday.com

How Social Media Can Influence Your Memories

People are more likely to remember experiences that they post on social media, research suggests. Posting on ephemeral social media channels like Snapchat also improves recall later, even though the post has disappeared. These effects may occur because posting involves rehearsing and processing the event, or simply because people may...
Indialegalreader.com

New Guidelines Regulate Influencers in India

It is a venture to bring more transparency in influencer advertising through the method of compulsory disclosure labelling. The 21st century saw the arrival of another medium of communication called Social Media which transformed the way people connected with each other and the way information was shared and distributed. The existing media business model was sent for a toss as unlike its predecessor, Social Media was more interactive, enabled one-to-one conversation and demanded immediacy in response.