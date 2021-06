(JTA) – Britain’s largest trade union for actors called Israel’s treatment of Palestinians “disproportionate” and “horrifying,” prompting two Jewish actors to leave the organization. Equity in a statement Thursday, May 20, about the exchange of fire between Hamas and Israel said it condemns the “actions of the current Israeli government over the past few weeks, both in the policing of Jerusalem and toward Gaza.” Elsewhere on its website, Equity spoke of “the terrorist activity of Hamas.”