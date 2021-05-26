Israel''s De Facto Annexation of Palestinian Territory
(MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Today, Al-Haq publishes its latest Q & A on ''Israel's De Facto Annexation of Palestinian Territory''. The publication offers an important overview of the law on de facto annexation. It further explains how since 1967, Israel's parliament (the Knesset) has increasingly extended its sovereign authority over the West Bank, through legislative acts, in breach of its limited administrative authority as a belligerent occupant, and amounting to de facto annexation. In addition, it examines violations of international humanitarian law amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity by Israel as Occupying Power which together may be considered as establishing a pattern of permanent measures amounting to de facto annexation.menafn.com