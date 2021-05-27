We Finally Know Who Will Be Replacing Ellen DeGeneres With Her Own Talk Show

Fans were shocked, although not entirely surprised, when longtime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres announced that the upcoming 19th season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" would be her last. Given the ongoing allegations of a toxic workplace by current and former employees, it was expected that she'd eventually step down from the long-running show, which first aired in 2003 (via IMDb). However, viewers weren't expecting the daytime talk show to end so soon. "It's sad that the show ends like this, but Ellen seems confident that she made the right decision," an insider told People. "After the toxic workplace allegations, the question was more when will [the show] end and not if it will end."