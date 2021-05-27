Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New Era apologizes, pulls MLB caps mocked on social media

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JOJU_0aCZ4hi600

New Era says it pulled a lampooned line of Major League Baseball hats from its website Tuesday and is apologizing for design inaccuracies on the caps meant to pay homage to communities with big league clubs.

New Era spokesman Mark Maidment said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the “Local Market” collection was launched in November of 2020, but the company was only made aware of issues with the designs when social media users began mocking them en masse Tuesday.

The series included one cap for each team featuring the club’s primary logo, area codes for the surrounding communities and various iconography meant to represent the area.

The Seattle Mariners caps featured a whale, Native American art, an outline of Washington state with 1977 in the center and a cup a coffee.

Other caps in the series include a Dodgers cap with a taco on it and a White Sox hat with a deep-dish pizza pie on it.

The Houston Astros cap featured a piece of steak on a fork, a cowboy hat and a space shuttle.

The Atlanta Braves cap had a peach, flying saucer and nine local area codes around Atlanta.

The Minnesota Twins cap featured an ax, several lakes and more area codes.

The Arizona Diamondbacks cap featured a burrito, while the Cleveland Indians had a pierogi.

The Kansas City Royals cap had four area codes, none of which were in Missouri.

©2021 Cox Media Group

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
36K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Hats#New Era#Major League Baseball#The Associated Press#The Seattle Mariners#Native American#Dodgers#A White Sox#The Houston Astros#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Kansas City Royals#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBhypebeast.com

FELT and MLB Put A Personal Touch on New Era 59FIFTY Caps

This summer, upgrade your favorite New Era 59FIFTY Cap with a new collaboration from FELT x MLB x New Era. With this official MLB collaboration, FELT is helping everyone from true baseball fans to any owner of a classic Yankees cap celebrate the summer season. Featuring butterfly- and nature-inspired embroidery...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Baltimore Orioles vs Cleveland Indians Prediction, 6/17/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Baltimore (+110) Cleveland (-141) Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Indians (36-28, 2nd in AL Central) play the Baltimore Orioles (22-44, 5th in AL East) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The Indians open this game at -141 while the Orioles are priced at +110. The over/under opens at 8.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jorge Lopez and Aaron Civale.
MLBdailymagazine.news

White Sox's Carlos Rodón calls out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over foreign substance ban

White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón expressed his displeasure with the MLB's new foreign substance ban and called out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in the process. "It's hard to see this when you're giving out 10-game suspensions for cheating, but you give the Astros no suspensions at all," said Rodón. "If Rob Manfred can look himself in the mirror and say 'hey, I'm doing the right thing,' that's fine. But (if you) can't suspend the team you actually knew was cheating during a playoff game, that's on you."
MLBPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

LEADING OFF: MLB eases protocols, Altuve on power tear

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Major League Baseball has taken another big step in relaxing coronavirus regulations, allowing fully vaccinated players and staff to stop wearing masks in dugouts, bullpens and clubhouses, according to a memo sent by the league and players’ association Wednesday. Other restrictions...
MLBfangraphs.com

2021 MLB Mock Draft: One Month To Go

We’re a month away from the 2021 Draft and it’s time for our first mock draft of the season. We have also posted an updated ranking of the prospects, which is available over on The Board. In a typical year, the Draft, which usually leads into the first or second weekend of June, would be wrapping up and teams would be beginning to prep for next year’s affair by heading to PG National in St. Petersburg to watch many of the top 2022 high schoolers. With the pandemic once again shifting the schedule, the draft is instead still a month out, and only now is substantive information circulating that makes a mock based on more than speculation and educated guessing viable.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Yadier Molina drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as the St. Louis Cardinals walked off the Miami Marlins 1-0 in getting a three game sweep. The Cardinals open a weekend series tonight in Atlanta. The New York Mets doubled up the Chicago Cubs 6-3 in...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/17/21

It’s not a full slate of MLB games on Thursday, but there are still enough games to open up some value with some parlay’s. Let’s take a look at a few parlay’s to make your monday a winning one. Cincinnati Reds ML +135 / Los Angeles Angels ML -210 /...
MLBObserver

Frewsburg graduate Grey signs deal with New York Mets

The final game of Connor Grey’s high school career took place in Binghamton. Now the 2012 Frewsburg graduate will return to the city just over 200 miles east of his hometown to continue his baseball journey. The Chicago Dogs transferred the contact of Grey to the New York Mets on...
MLBsoxmachine.com

2021 MLB Draft Watch: Mock Draft 2.0

Yesterday, our good friend Jim Callis posted his updated Mock Draft on MLB.com. There are good tidbits of information from teams in their thinking if the draft were this upcoming weekend. We still have a month to go, though, and situations are very fluid. College baseball heads into Super Regionals this weekend, and based on performances during Regionals; some players are moving slightly up or down draft boards.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction, 6/17/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Detroit (+180) Los Angeles (-244) Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers (28-39, 4th in AL Central) go to Angel Stadium on Thursday where they'll meet the Los Angeles Angels (33-34, 4th in AL West). The Angels open this game at -244 while the Tigers are priced at +180. The total opens at 7. The starting pitchers will be Matt Manning and Shohei Ohtani.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Which MLB Ballpark Has the Best Craft Beer? We Ranked All 30.

Baseball and beer are one of life’s most classic combinations, and if you’re anything like us, you’ve spent the last 15 months fantasizing about the day finally you’re able to safely crack open a cold one while soaking up the sun at a crowded ballpark. After more than a year of brutal isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s perhaps no sweeter sign that things are beginning to get back to normal than watching thousands and thousands of fans return to support their teams in person and yes, toss back a few overpriced stadium beers.
MLBPosted by
Awesome 98

Former Red Raider Spoils Josh Jung’s Minor League Debut

Josh Jung is one of the most anticipated prospects in Major League Baseball. Especially in the Texas Rangers organization where he ranks atop the prospect rankings for the entire farm system. After breaking his foot near the end of spring training, the former Red Raider finally made his minor league debut for the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, June 16th against the Houston Astros Double-A affiliate the Corpus Christi Hooks.
MLBchatsports.com

Ranking MLB's City Connect uniforms

Major League Baseball and Nike introduced the City Connect series this season to shake up uniform design across the sport in the most dramatic fashion since the league introduced the Turn Ahead the Clock alternates in the late 1990s. Nike has been working with each MLB team to craft a...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Ryan Spaeder apologizes for MLB cheating tweetstorm

For a man who wrote an entire book on baseball facts and statistics, Ryan Spaeder’s slew of tweets this week were completely “unfounded.”. Spaeder, an MLB writer, statistician, and analyst, sent a long stream of tweets accusing teams and players within the league of cheating. One day later, he’s taking all his allegations back with an apology.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Old rivals La Russa, Baker meet again as Sox visit Astros

Tony La Russa and Dusty Baker are going head-to-head again. It remains to be seen whether they’ll once more be hurling profanities at each other from opposing dugouts. But the same two skippers who clashed in a famous five-game series between NL Central rivals in 2003 meet once again as the septuagenarian leaders of AL contenders nearly two decades later as the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros play four games this weekend in Texas.