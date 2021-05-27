New Era apologizes, pulls MLB caps mocked on social media

New Era says it pulled a lampooned line of Major League Baseball hats from its website Tuesday and is apologizing for design inaccuracies on the caps meant to pay homage to communities with big league clubs.

New Era spokesman Mark Maidment said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the “Local Market” collection was launched in November of 2020, but the company was only made aware of issues with the designs when social media users began mocking them en masse Tuesday.

The series included one cap for each team featuring the club’s primary logo, area codes for the surrounding communities and various iconography meant to represent the area.

The Seattle Mariners caps featured a whale, Native American art, an outline of Washington state with 1977 in the center and a cup a coffee.

Other caps in the series include a Dodgers cap with a taco on it and a White Sox hat with a deep-dish pizza pie on it.

The Houston Astros cap featured a piece of steak on a fork, a cowboy hat and a space shuttle.

The Atlanta Braves cap had a peach, flying saucer and nine local area codes around Atlanta.

The Minnesota Twins cap featured an ax, several lakes and more area codes.

The Arizona Diamondbacks cap featured a burrito, while the Cleveland Indians had a pierogi.

The Kansas City Royals cap had four area codes, none of which were in Missouri.

