Looking Back - May 26, 2021
EIGHTY YEARS AGO — MAY 1941. The senior class, consisting of 58 members and the largest class to graduate from CHS, chose Mr. Ernest Boettcher, former principal, to deliver the commencement address. Marion Thornton was valedictorian and Evelyn Hayes was salutatorian for the Class of 1941. … In the final call to all patriotic citizens, May 24 was proclaimed Poppy Day in Chetek by Mayor C.H. Barber. The mayor called upon all citizens to observe the day by wearing the memorial poppy of The American Legion and Auxiliary.www.chetekalert.com