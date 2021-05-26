Cancel
Waunakee, WI

Letters from Tribune readers

By Roberta Baumann tribnews@hngnews.com
 16 days ago

Thanks for your continuing “Early Files” column and the “A Look Back …” feature. That page is the first one I read when the Tribune arrives in the mail. In your May 20, 2021, issue, you published the death card of Theresia O’Leary and asked why a young Irish woman had her death card written in German. One clue is the words “geb. Fausbach” under her name. “Geb.” is the abbreviation for “Geboren,” which means born, and Fausbach, her maiden name, is German.

