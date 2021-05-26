Esteban “Steve” Ramirez Arevalo Jr.
Esteban “Steve” Ramirez Arevalo Jr., 74, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. Steve was born August 25, 1946, to Elidia and Esteban Arevalo Sr. in Brownsville. He attended school in San Antonio and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. Steve fought in the Vietnam conflict earning the rank of sergeant with several service awards including the Bronze Star. He worked in carpentry and construction before his time in TDCJ. Steve mastered wood and leather crafting and created exquisite works which he delighted in gifting to family and friends.www.mysoutex.com