Esteban “Steve” Ramirez Arevalo Jr.

Classical Theatre Company presents The Well of the Saints Radio Play. We’ve seen all sorts of performances pivot to some sort of online platform in the past year, but we have seldom seen the radio (besides podcasts) being utilized. That is, until this Friday when the Classical Theatre Company gives a performance of The Well of the Saints over the radio. Yup, you read that right, on the good old-fashioned radio. This Irish play tells a tale of the goings-on of a small mountainous community in east Ireland. Friday night, part one of the three-part series will premiere on the company’s YouTube channel. You won’t actually see any actors but rather enjoy fascinating storytelling.