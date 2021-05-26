Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Esteban “Steve” Ramirez Arevalo Jr.

mysoutex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsteban “Steve” Ramirez Arevalo Jr., 74, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. Steve was born August 25, 1946, to Elidia and Esteban Arevalo Sr. in Brownsville. He attended school in San Antonio and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. Steve fought in the Vietnam conflict earning the rank of sergeant with several service awards including the Bronze Star. He worked in carpentry and construction before his time in TDCJ. Steve mastered wood and leather crafting and created exquisite works which he delighted in gifting to family and friends.

www.mysoutex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Van Alstyne, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Galveston, TX
City
Beeville, TX
San Antonio, TX
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Street#The U S Army#Tdcj#Bronze Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Dodge City, KSDodge City Daily Globe

DCCC Officially Dedicates Lake Charles

Nearly 50 years after establishing Lake Charles, Dodge City Community College officially dedicated the lake to its namesake, former college president, Charles McDonald Barnes, at a lakeside ceremony on May 7. At the 3 p.m. dedication event, various DCCC faculty and staff spoke, including Christina Haselhorst, DCCC Foundation and Community...
San Antonio, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Lewis Baby

Jason and Sara Lewis of San Antonio announce the arrival of Connor James Lewis born on May 6 at North Central Baptist Hospital. He was welcomed home by big brother, Jackson Elliott. Connor weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces and measured 21 1/2 inches long. He is the grandson of Rob and Jane Lewis of San Antonio and Kent and Cindy Stevens of Canyon Lake. Connor is the great grandson of the late John…
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

Pilots survive mid-air collision of training aircraft in Texas

May 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy flying instructor and a trainee pilot survived a mid-air collision on Monday after departing Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Naval Air Training Command reported that two T-45 Goshawk planes of the Navy and Marine Corps training squadron VT-22 at Naval Air Station Kingsville "collided in mid-air in [over] Ricardo, Texas, at approximately 11:00 CST."
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

5 Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 14–16

Classical Theatre Company presents The Well of the Saints Radio Play. We’ve seen all sorts of performances pivot to some sort of online platform in the past year, but we have seldom seen the radio (besides podcasts) being utilized. That is, until this Friday when the Classical Theatre Company gives a performance of The Well of the Saints over the radio. Yup, you read that right, on the good old-fashioned radio. This Irish play tells a tale of the goings-on of a small mountainous community in east Ireland. Friday night, part one of the three-part series will premiere on the company’s YouTube channel. You won’t actually see any actors but rather enjoy fascinating storytelling.
San Antonio, TXlocalcommunitynews.com

New hope for I-35?

The drive on Interstate 35 between San Antonio and Austin always has been fraught with frustration. When lanes are added, construction turns into bottlenecks. By the time new ones are finished, thousands more vehicles are on the road as the population soars. By 2050, demographers project there will be 2 million more cars in the region.
Galveston County, TXthepostnewspaper.net

There’s Hope, Galveston County

It’s been a difficult couple of years. Americans have endured a pandemic and lockdowns. Friends and family members have died. Many people have lost their jobs… or homes. Social unrest has torn us apart. But we believe there’s hope. That’s why the Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston is offering...