The Brooklyn Nets have two key injuries to members of their big three, but that’s not going to change the timetable for either of them. The Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday to even the Eastern Conference semifinals at two games a piece. To make matters worse, Brooklyn lost guard Kyrie Irving late in the second quarter after he sprained his right ankle. That raises the possibility that both he and James Harden will be sidelined for Game 5 and possibly beyond.