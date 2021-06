BEEVILLE, Texas — The Blinn College men’s soccer team fell to No. 15 Coastal Bend College, 2-1, in the final game of the regular season Friday. The Buccaneers conclude the regular season with a 6-7 overall record and 5-7 conference record. Next, Blinn will compete in the Region XIV quarterfinals on Thursday, May 20. The opponent and location will be announced at a later date.