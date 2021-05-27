34 arrests made during enforcement operation in KRV

34 arrests were made during an enforcement operation in the Kern River Valley, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO deputies conducted the operations Wednesday in partnership with the Kern County Probation Department, Bureau of Land Management, and Kern County Park Rangers.

The arrests were made for open charges, active warrants, probation and parole violations. Several of the arrests were related to weapon offenses and narcotics possession including fentanyl.

The following people were booked into the Kern County Jail:

