The news of the death of a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, in Imo State has left Nigerians in shock. Gulak was killed at Obiangwu along Aba-Owerri road on his way to the airport, apparently to board a flight to Abuja on Saturday night. Ironically, Gulak claimed to have escaped death by a whisker in the same state back in 2018.