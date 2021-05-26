Massive distribution adds to area
A massive distribution in monthly revenue by the Texas comptroller’s office resulted in positive gains for area coffers. On May 12, Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.06 billion in local sales tax allocations for May. The allocation amount is based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly, as well as sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.www.mysoutex.com