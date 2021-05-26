Massive distribution adds to area

An April Memorandum from Tribal Council provided information about several important projects as well as a distribution to tribal members that could result from the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA). At the time of that memo, we believed our share could be between $50-75M based on how the CARES Act funds were allocated in 2020. But because we were unsure, we stated that: “Our ability to take on all these projects depends on the formula Treasury will employ to allocate funds to Tribes.”