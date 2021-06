CASA Monroe recently hosted a swearing-in ceremony for a new group of advocates at the Monroe County Justice Center, and it was an extra special one for many reasons. During the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of “new normal” has occurred and many things came to a screeching halt, but child abuse and neglect was not part of what halted. Court cases continued to be heard in Monroe County Juvenile Court under the leadership of Judge Dwaine Thomas, but it was limited to emergency hearings only during the shutdown.