After so long and the scandal over the choice of Ariel, the first images of the live-action of The Little Mermaid were finally leaked. The pandemic affected many filming and one of them was that of The Little Mermaid, the next Disney live-action that will be in charge of Rob Marshall. Finally, after such a long time, the filming of the animated remake began. In this way, the director and the team are already working tirelessly on the revision of the 1989 animated classic, which will feature its original songs but will also bet on some new ones.