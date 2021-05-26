Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sweetwater, TN

SHA employees receive awards during National Hospital Week

By Special to The Advocate, Democrat
Monroe County Advocate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweetwater Hospital Association is currently celebrating National Hospital Week and, as part of that, is congratulating award-winning employees. “At Sweetwater Hospital Association, we understand the importance of your health. When you need us, we’re here and dedicated to the community of Monroe and surrounding counties,” stated a news release about the week of recognition. “National Hospital Week is an opportunity to highlight the nation’s hospitals, health care workers and the innovative ways they are supporting the needs of their community members. In honor of National Hospital Week, we would like to thank each and every one of Sweetwater Hospital’s employees for all they do every day.”

www.advocateanddemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sweetwater, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sha#Health Care Workers#Community Health#Community Care#Health Workers#Day Care#Sha#National Hospital Week#Sweetwater Hospital#The Award Of Excellence#Rn#Awards#Award Winning Employees#Nursing#Family Nurse Practitioner#Hospitals#Recognition#Assistant Director#Dr Ashlin Paz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Tennessee StateJohnson City Press

Three from ETSU Rehabilitative Sciences Dietetics Program receive state honors

Two faculty members and a student from the East Tennessee State University Department of Rehabilitative Sciences Dietetics Program have received honors from the Tennessee Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, state affiliate for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. • Dr. Whitney Bignell, assistant professor of Rehabilitative Sciences, was recognized as...