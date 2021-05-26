SHA employees receive awards during National Hospital Week

Sweetwater Hospital Association is currently celebrating National Hospital Week and, as part of that, is congratulating award-winning employees. “At Sweetwater Hospital Association, we understand the importance of your health. When you need us, we’re here and dedicated to the community of Monroe and surrounding counties,” stated a news release about the week of recognition. “National Hospital Week is an opportunity to highlight the nation’s hospitals, health care workers and the innovative ways they are supporting the needs of their community members. In honor of National Hospital Week, we would like to thank each and every one of Sweetwater Hospital’s employees for all they do every day.”