NFL

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Bryson DeChambeau Drama

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s unclear if Aaron Rodgers will rejoin his teammates in Green Bay this offseason. In fact, the only confirmed teammate he has at the moment is 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. Earlier today, it was announced that Rodgers and DeChambeau will face Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson on a...

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

NFLfitnessclone.com

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was born in California and his father played for the Chico State Wildcats in the 1970s. Rodgers set records in high school and was an A student but garnered little interest from top colleges. He was recruited to play at Butte Community College where he was discovered by the California Golden Bear’s coach Jeff Tedford, and he transferred to UC Berkeley. Rodgers was the 2003 starting quarterback and set several passing records. In 2005, he opted to enter the NFL Draft and was picked up by Green Bay as backup for Brett Favre. Rodgers became the starting quarterback in 2008. He was the first to have a career passing rating over 100. Rodgers was named the AP Athlete of the Year in 2011 and the AP MVP in 2011, 2014, and 2020, and is considered to be one of the most talented quarterbacks in history. He has had appeared in several tv ads, including with State Farm and Pizza Hut, and made a few cameos on shows like The Office and Key & Peele. Rodgers also an ownership stake in the NBA. He has millions of followers on social media. Rodgers is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 225lbs.
NFLspotonalabama.com

Aaron Rodgers a no-show at Packers minicamp

Those holding out hope for a resolution to the Aaron Rodgers standoff with the Green Bay Packers are out of luck. Rodgers is not present at the team's mandatory minicamp, which began Tuesday morning with team meetings. The 38-year-old quarterback is entangled in a tense holdout...
NFLPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

Teammate Support for Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers hasn't lost the backing of two of his closest friends and teammates as his standoff with the Green Bay Packers continued with his absence from the team's mandatory minicamp. All-Pros Davante Adams and David Bakhtiari threw their support behind their quarterback, while also making...
NFLMile High Report

Aaron Rodgers Trade Likelihood Thread

This post is intended to get a civil discussion started about an Aaron Rodgers trade. This is not intended to start a QB debate, just the mechanics/likelihood/terms. Before this minicamp I would have put the odds at 0 that Rodgers would have been traded, because of the public statements of GB. Because Rodgers didn't show at minicamp I would raise this to maybe 10-20%.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unique Aaron Rodgers Trade Idea

There are a lot of trade ideas being floated around for Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers to the Denver Broncos…Aaron Rodgers to the Las Vegas Raiders…Aaron Rodgers to the Washington Football Team. Everyone seems to have a suggestion for what the Packers should do with their disgruntled superstar quarterback. Peter King...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Do Not Feel Even the Tiniest Bit Sorry For Spoiled Green Bay Packers Fans

Peter Schrager has identified Green Bay Packers fans as the biggest losers in the awkward Aaron Rodgers situation. And to be perfectly fair, they're not very happy about it as Jordan Love is simply not a suitable replacement for a generational talent with plenty left in the tank. Old wounds have been reopened as a similar situation played out early in Rodgers' career when he supplanted Brett Favre, a gunslinger prone to playing contractual chicken with the franchise in-between tractor rides. So one can understand the frustration.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Packers GM gives simple explanation of Aaron Rodgers drama

Former Green Bay Packers general manager Andrew Brandt made it quite clear there’s no way the team will trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason. What’s going to end up happening with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers? This is a question that cheeseheads out there have been asking themselves countless times over the past couple of months.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers' Packers Drama: Everything We Know

Aaron Rodgers is not happy with the Green Bay Packers. This doesn't mean he doesn't like his teammates, fans and the organization in general, but he is frustrated with the direction the team is heading. And it's interesting considering the Packers have won 26 games the last two seasons and have played in the last two NFC Championship games.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Aaron Rodgers Is Sending a Message to the Packers

Aaron Rodgers appeared on a video press conference to promote "The Match" when he talked about his offseason so far. Ben Maller thinks that not only what he said, but also what he was wearing was an obvious message to the Green Bay Packers. Listen below to Ben explain what...
NFLmadison

Hands on Wisconsin: Aaron Rodgers saga is too much drama

The rift between Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers continues. It's still not clear whether the future Hall of Fame quarterback will play for the green and gold in the fall. For many loyal Packers fans, the drama is just too much.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Begins Holdout

As expected, Aaron Rodgers did not report for the start of Packers’ minicamp on Tuesday. He’s now officially holding out as the saga continues between him and the Brian Gutekunst-led front office. Rodgers has already passed on $500K of bonuses by missing the team’s voluntary work. Now, he could potentially...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Latest Aaron Rodgers report from Jay Glazer isn’t promising for Packers fans

NFL insider Jay Glazer has made it more than clear that Aaron Rodgers wants nothing to do with the Green Bay Packers. It’s really getting harder and harder for Green Bay Packers fans to keep hope alive that Aaron Rodgers will lead the offense out onto the field come Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. Reports continue to come out saying the future Hall-of-Fame signal-caller is done with the team.