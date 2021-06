A postcard titled “Comrades of ‘61, Chetek, Wis., May 30, 1910,” that shows Chetek’s veterans of the Civil War. May 30 was observed as a day to honor those who died in the Civil War, as proclaimed by Gen. John A. Logan in 1968. Known as “Decoration Day,” flowers and flags were placed on soldiers’ graves, and later included the fallen soldiers of other wars. In 1971, federal law changed the observance of the day to the last Monday in May.