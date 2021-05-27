Eric Carle, author and artist behind ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ dies at 91

Margaret Fuller, who goes by the pen name M E Fuller, has always been interested in the worlds of art and writing but waited until she retired early to pursue a career in both. Now, Fuller finds herself established in both fields, having published two books with more on the way, as well as having displayed artworks in two galleries. Fuller and her husband moved from Brainerd to Montevideo shortly before the pandemic began, finding a 1940s home that appealed to her both in style and for the fact that it had a space for a studio. “Just being in the house, having the studio space is amazing,” she says. “To get up in the morning, have my coffee or tea, and just step down into the studio to work. I’d always worked out of my bedroom, so for writing and painting, this is what they call hog heaven. I do my creative writing first, then I work for clients, then I do my painting and then I do all the marketing and whatever else it is that you have to do that is associated with having a business. So the studio space helps in that I just have more room to work. I don’t have to put stuff away. I can buy more supplies and actually have a space for them.”