Eric Carle, author and artist behind ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ dies at 91

By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business
kslnewsradio.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Eric Carle, the author and artist of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and dozens of other popular children’s books, has died at 91. On Wednesday, Carle’s Twitter account acknowledged the death, indicating he died Sunday. “From the Eric Carle Team: It is with heavy hearts that we share that...

