More of the old, soft shoe from the Metropolitan Council, as reported in the April 28 light rail listening session hosted by the Robbinsdale Blue Line Extension Advisory Committee. By now, it’s down to an art form: An illusion of openness to new ideas masking a paucity of workable solutions. The only idea off the table for them is that it was all a lousy idea to begin with and will siphon off tax dollars for generations to come.