There was only one time of year that Jefferson Stein could film “Burros,” knowing that he couldn’t film the endless big, blue sky in Tucson without some clouds in it. “That means shooting in monsoon season, so you’re just hanging out and all of a sudden, a monsoon comes and then it’s gone an hour later and then we had border patrol helicopters that would fly over our set and blow everything around because they had to check on us to make sure we were okay,” recalls Stein. “We shot it over the course of four days and probably could’ve gone into five, but I tried to shoot each scene as much in one take as possible because I think when you cut, it subtly pulls you out of the film for a second.”