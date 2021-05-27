Cancel
Crew’s Luis Diaz called up to Costa Rica National Team

By Orri Benatar
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAt least one Columbus Crew player will be suiting up for games during the upcoming June Major League Soccer break. Crew winger Luis Diaz has been called up to the Costa Rican National Team for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League Finals in Denver, Colorado. It’s the second time in 2021 that the 22 year old from Nicoya, Costa Rica will have the opportunity to represent his country in CONCACAF competition, the first time with the senior national team.

