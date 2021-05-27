Crew’s Luis Diaz called up to Costa Rica National Team

Every single year, Chicago Fire fans tell themselves that “it can’t get any worse.” But then it does get worse. After hitting what they think is rock bottom over and over again, they have once again dropped back into free-fall. After losing 1-0 at home to an FC Cincinnati team that, for all intents and purposes, statistically had both the worst offense and defense both in predicted and actual measurements going into this match. It’s an absolute disgrace to the club and I’d say it was a disgrace to the badge, but luckily they’re not actually wearing the Chicago Fire badge. Here’s what happened: