Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Smashing Pumpkins announce ‘Gish’ 30th anniversary streaming event

By Artist
wrup.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Smashing Pumpkins have announced a virtual event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's 1991 debut album, Gish. The two-hour stream premieres May 29 -- a day after the actual Gish anniversary -- and will feature an album listening party and a Q&A with frontman Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain. The duo will also share a "special world exclusive preview of unreleased music," a press release promises.

wrup.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Corgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Smashing Pumpkins#Virtual Event#Abc Audio#Q A#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicNME

Code Orange tease collaboration with Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan

Code Orange have teased a potential collaboration with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. The Pittsburg hardcore band, who released their fourth studio album, ‘Underneath’, last year, took to social media earlier today to share a photo of them posing in the studio with Corgan. Code Orange captioned the post: “the...
Musicrock947.com

Beartooth announces ‘Below’ album release streaming event

Beartooth has announced a streaming event celebrating the release of the band’s new album, Below. The virtual party will air from a “secret location” on June 30 at 11 a.m. ET. You’ll be able to watch it live via Beartooth’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Below, Beartooth’s fourth album, will be...
Musicrock947.com

Code Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins frontman writing new music with metal band

Billy Corgan is writing new music with Code Orange. The Smashing Pumpkins founder shared the news in his Instagram Story, which was then retweeted by the metal band. “Excited to share I’ve been working with Code Orange some on their blistering new songs,” Corgan wrote in the post, alongside a photo of him in the studio with the two-time Grammy nominees.
Musicbleedingcool.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony Happening Today

As part of the 30th Anniversary of Sonic The Hedgehog, SEGA and the Summer Game Fest will be hosting a special symphony concert today. The Sonic Symphony Orchestra event will be kicking off at 12pm PT on both the official Sonic YouTube and Twitch channels, as we have the YouTube channel for you below to check out. The event itself will be a rundown of all of your favorite Sonic memories in the form of song. If you've ever seen the live Final Fantasy or Legend Of Zelda concerts over the years, it will be a lot like them as you'll hear beautifully performed versions of game tracks along with some visuals of each game they came from, as they run through a plethora of Sonic The Hedgehog titles that have been released over the past three decades. The main symphony will be conducted by Tomoya Ohtani, with a special performance from Crush 40. We have more info below as well as the feed to watch the show. Enjoy the performance!
MusicGamespot

How To Watch: Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony Orchestra Stream

Fans of symphonies and spin-dashes alike have a good reason to be excited today. It's Sonic's 30th birthday, and to celebrate Sega of America is hosting a symphonic concert as part of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest. You can watch it right now to see how the songs translate to a whole bunch of string instruments.
Musicthebrag.com

Metallica announce covers album to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘The Black Album’

To celebrate 30 years of The Black Album, Metallica have announced the release of a massive 53-track covers album. Metallica will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1991 self-titled release, also known as The Black Album, in August 2021, and the band have big plans for the occasion. To mark 30 years of The Black Album, the band has announced the release of a massive 53-track covers album, titled The Metallica Blacklist. In addition to the new release, a super deluxe box set of The Black Album is also on the way.
MusicWorthPlaying.com

Sonic Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Symphony Event Tomorrow

In honor of Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary today, SEGA of America is hosting a Sonic Symphony Orchestra event as part of Summer Game Fest 2021. For the musical event, starts at 12pm PT / 3pm ET on the official Sonic YouTube and Twitch channels, the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a variety of iconic Sonic the Hedgehog songs from the past three decades. Additionally, the stream will include a performance by Sonic-favorite rock band, Crush 40.
Music94.3 Jack FM

Nirvana planning 30th anniversary ‘Nevermind’ reissue, says Krist Novoselic

Nirvana is prepping a 30th anniversary Nevermind reissue, according to Krist Novoselic. The bassist revealed the news in an interview with Uncut magazine, though he’s keeping most of the details about the package close to the vest. “We’re still putting it together,” Novoselic said. “What’s on it? You’ll see, I...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GWAR Announces 'Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour' With EYEHATEGOD, MADBALL And NAPALM DEATH

Human Scum, have you received your 5G chip implan-...we mean 'vaccine' yet? Now that you've gotten your shot in the arm, GWAR will give you a shot in the mouth (of spew) this fall as they return to the road in North America. The first part of the "Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour" will kick off September 16 with a show in the band’s adopted hometown of Richmond, Virginia and will run through September 19 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and also includes a stop at Riot Fest. This tour will see GWAR playing the "Scumdogs Of The Universe" record in its entirety. Support on the headline shows will come from MADBALL and EYEHATEGOD. The band then returns to the road October 28 in Norfolk, Virginia and will criss-cross this mudball planet through December 13 in Washington, D.C. Support will come from the legendary NAPALM DEATH and again EYEHATEGOD. GWAR will also make an appearance at this year's Welcome To Rockville festival.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Quantum Theatre announces 30th anniversary season with rescheduled plays

After sold-out success with its outdoor show “The Current War,” Quantum Theatre is keeping up the creative momentum. Quantum’s 30th anniversary season returns to shows that were rescheduled due to the pandemic and one new play announced for April 2022 (quantumtheatre.com). The first one is a world premiere of “An...
Portland, ORPosted by
Pitchfork

Sleater-Kinney Share New Live at the Hallowed Halls EP: Listen

Sleater-Kinney have released a new four-track EP titled Live at the Hallowed Halls. The record is an Amazon Exclusive, and was recorded at the Hallowed Halls recording studio in Portland, Oregon. The songs included on the album are live renditions of tracks from the group’s latest LP Path of Wellness. Listen below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Entertainmentsoutheastiowaunion.com

Chamber Singers of Southeast Iowa celebrating 30th anniversary

FAIRFIELD — The Chamber Singers of Southeast Iowa is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a concert at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. The concert is not until Dec. 18, but those who wish to sing in the choir can start practicing now because Director Elaine Reding will hold auditions this summer before rehearsals begin in August. Reding can be reached at 641-472-1539 or via email at elaine@lisco.com.
Moviesrnbcincy.com

Original Cast Of ‘The Five Heartbeats’ Reunite For 30th Anniversary

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Fans of the 1991 dramedy musical, ‘The Five Heartbeats’ got a taste of nostalgia after seeing pictures posted on social media reuniting the actors during this year’s Tribeca Film Festivals. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER....
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Minecraft Gets a DLC to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Sonic

The Sonic series turns 30 years old this year. On this occasion, a special DLC for Minecraft was prepared, which enables us to play as the super-fast hedgehog and test our skills on several special, randomly generated maps. Sonic is about to turn 30 years old. The release of Sonic...
Musicjuno.co.uk

Streetwize (30th Anniversary Edition)

1. "Let Me Introduce Myself" (3:12) 2. "Segment One: Under Arrest" (0:26) 6. "The Shakedown" (2:11) 7. "Neighborhood Drug Dealer" (2:26) 8. "Don't Sleep On me" (4:33) 9. "Roots Of All Evil" (3:51) 10. "The Messiah" (3:41) Side 2. 1. "Ghetto Law" (4:03) 2. "Segment Two: Street Scene" (4:23) 3....