The Smashing Pumpkins announce ‘Gish’ 30th anniversary streaming event
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a virtual event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's 1991 debut album, Gish. The two-hour stream premieres May 29 -- a day after the actual Gish anniversary -- and will feature an album listening party and a Q&A with frontman Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain. The duo will also share a "special world exclusive preview of unreleased music," a press release promises.wrup.com