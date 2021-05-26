Cancel
Georgia State

Chris Carr takes care of business, campaigning during southwest Georgia stop

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — Georgia’s top law enforcer made a business/campaign stop in southwest Georgia Wednesday. Attorney General Chris Carr told The Albany Herald he’s had no second thoughts about “doing my job” when supporters of former President Trump urged state officials to change election results that had been certified by three recounts and 16 judicial challenges and that finding ways to “protect people’s lives and livelihood” are the state’s primary concerns going into the next four years.

