Theresa Meacham | A wonderful chorus of chaos

I love the Río Grande Del Norte National Monument, and I loved the subject article by Kristen Davenport and the wonderful photographs by Gene Peach (“High Wild,” May 23) in the recent Bienvenidos. However, the article did not mention the biggest development of 2021 in the monument: the very recent installation of the new footbridge over the Red River. The former bridge was swept away by high water about 10 years ago, and there has been no way to cross the Red River at La Junta for that long. That is of importance to anyone coming to the Wild Rivers area from the south, which of course we Taoseños do, as it is only a 15-mile drive via Cebolla Mesa, as opposed to a 40-mile drive via Questa. I also believe it should have been pointed out in the article that the best trail at Wild Rivers (La Junta Trail) has been closed for about five years, ever since someone died in a fall along the trail. It seems extremely overcautious that this trail is still closed.