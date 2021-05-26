Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Theresa Meacham | A wonderful chorus of chaos

By Theresa Meacham
The News-Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery morning, I wait with my three sons at the front door as my husband backs out of our driveway and stops for a minute on the street before driving off to work. As soon as he rolls down his window, my boys erupt in enthusiastic encouragement. It’s the same charge every day.

www.news-gazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The News Gazette#Chaos#Husband#Kids#Adulthood#Neediness#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Daily Reflector

Thankful through the chaos...

Many would say that 2020 was an interesting year, and 2021 has not been much different. If a global pandemic putting the world on lockdown was not enough, we have seen killer hornets, riots, natural disasters and numerous shocking events take place. People from all walks of life faced the...
Family Relationshipsfindingcoopersvoice.com

Moments of Chaos

We are a week into this family of six thing. And while I did everything I possibly could to prepare our boys and selves for our newest addition, it’s still been a huge shock. Somebody messaged me yesterday that one kid feels like two. Two feels like three. Three feels...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Little Sam Is Always Late for School

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a young boy who was always late for school until his principal and teacher connived to teach him a lesson about his tardiness and lies. A boy named Sam was always late for school. Every time his teacher confronted him about tardiness, Sam always told a huge lie, exaggerating details. The teacher was always angry but remained patient.
monument.health

For caregiver Theresa Ott, our vision is a way of life

That’s the vision of Monument Health. We all strive to share that vision, but for some caregivers it just comes naturally. Theresa Ott, a Patient Services Specialist at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic, 5th Street, is a perfect example. When her 60th birthday approached, she wanted to do something special...
KidsOdessa American

Wonder Girls

The Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled the fifth annual Wonder Girls summer camp for girls entering grades 5-8 in the fall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 12-16 at Crossroads, 6901 E. State Highway 191. Girls will enjoy a week full of coding, science experiments, creative projects,...
Religionjewishboston.com

Shabbat Inspirations: Dew Wonder

Just about four years ago in New Orleans, I was awakened daily by the crowing of a rooster. I don’t know why, but I fell in love. Before day break I anticipated its melodious alarm clock. Simultaneously, “Dawn” introduced herself to me. She varied her morning wardrobe to accompany the rooster’s call—sometimes an exquisite color palate reflecting her mood of positivity, other times grays for her muted mornings. I was obsessed and filled with awe by the beginnings of God’s day.
LifestyleSantafe New Mexican.com

The monument is wonderful

I love the Río Grande Del Norte National Monument, and I loved the subject article by Kristen Davenport and the wonderful photographs by Gene Peach (“High Wild,” May 23) in the recent Bienvenidos. However, the article did not mention the biggest development of 2021 in the monument: the very recent installation of the new footbridge over the Red River. The former bridge was swept away by high water about 10 years ago, and there has been no way to cross the Red River at La Junta for that long. That is of importance to anyone coming to the Wild Rivers area from the south, which of course we Taoseños do, as it is only a 15-mile drive via Cebolla Mesa, as opposed to a 40-mile drive via Questa. I also believe it should have been pointed out in the article that the best trail at Wild Rivers (La Junta Trail) has been closed for about five years, ever since someone died in a fall along the trail. It seems extremely overcautious that this trail is still closed.
New London, CTThe Day

Poetry in a Pandemic: Acclimated to chaos

That bear the weight of our communal life. Much inhumanity in desire. Our defenses lie in ruins. We have, in our wasteful way. We have become acclimated to Chaos. Anita Dees bakes cookies and lives in New London. Poetry in a Pandemic offers local readers a chance to share their...
Lima News

Letter: The vaccine hesitant

You know, when I take my dog to the vet for his rabies shot he hates it. I have to pull him by his leash into the office, hold him firmly to keep him from bolting back out the door, speak soothingly to him while he whines and whimpers in protest. In the exam room I have to lift him onto the stainless steel table and hold him by the head with a vise-like grip to keep him from biting the vet while the shot is being administered.
Newsday

Holocaust teaching bill too political

There are so many things to learn about in life and so little time to learn them. And the more you think you know about a thing the more surprised you are at your ignorance of the matter when you delve more deeply into it. But all learning begins with...
Cambridge, NYPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Let them quote 'Mein Kampf'

I find the whole Cambridge Central School “Mein Kampf” debacle most distressing, but not for the reasons you might think: The pillar of a weak mind is that to allow something to happen implies, ipso facto, approval. Nothing could be further from the truth. So while school administrators scatter like...
Slipped Disc

The Met chorus mourns a star

The chorus, which has suffered heavy losses during Covid, is now mourning Danrell Williams, one of its most familiar faces. The Chorus is mourning the loss of our dear colleague and brother Danrell Williams, who by all accounts was one of the happiest, most generous, caring, and funniest members of our family. Danrell’s humor will always encourage us to not take life too seriously, and his legendary generosity reminds us that our work colleagues really do feel like family. We’ll remember his riveting story-telling, and of course his silly nicknames for each of us. We’re so sorry that we’ve lost his immense talent, but most of all his heart, as he was always there to lend a hand to help up off the stage, to give a gift to us or a family member, or a good-natured insult to make us laugh.
Relationshipsboxden.com

Girlfriend Of Lil Durk's Slain Brother DThang Speaks Out

Facts, had he not said anything himself on ig he might not have been a target. Then to go out to the club like sh*t is sweet, dude was trippin. Plus we don't know the story it could have been a random altercation. Never understood those still in the streets...
hometownsource.com

Gordy, Theresa Berning named Albertville Friendly City Days Citizens of the Year

The Berning family is a humble group, albeit an important one to the Albertville community. And now after over 65 years of running Don’s Auto, the matriarch and patriarch of the Bernings, Gordy and Theresa, are being recognized as the Friendly City Days Citizens of the Year. Both Gordy and...