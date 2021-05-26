newsbreak-logo
Unusual Year Produces Unusual Budget for Yuma County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnusual Year Produces Unusual Budget for Yuma County. This has been a very unusual year for Yuma County, and it is reflected in the budget that has been presented to the Board of Supervisors. A recent headline in the Yuma Sun said, “$464 Million proposed county budget 58% over last year”. This headline motivated County staff to provide a fuller explanation to the public about the budget, due to one-time funds the County is receiving which caused an unusual increase from this current fiscal year.

Yuma County, AZYuma Daily Sun

Editorial: What are your top priorities for county’s budget?

Yuma County is sitting in an interesting position right now, with a proposed $464 million budget for fiscal year 2021/22 – a 58% increase over the previous year. This week, County Administrator Susan Thorpe explained the difference between the two budgets “reflects the conservative approach we took in budgeting revenues last year at a time of COVID-19 uncertainties.”