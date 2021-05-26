Unusual Year Produces Unusual Budget for Yuma County
This has been a very unusual year for Yuma County, and it is reflected in the budget that has been presented to the Board of Supervisors. A recent headline in the Yuma Sun said, "$464 Million proposed county budget 58% over last year". This headline motivated County staff to provide a fuller explanation to the public about the budget, due to one-time funds the County is receiving which caused an unusual increase from this current fiscal year.