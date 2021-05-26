Alexander provides continuity for Illini

"Thankful" is a massive understatement when I reflect on my last five years in Champaign. I could go on forever discussing just how impactful, inspiring, transformative, and enlivening my time at Illinois has been. In March of 2020, I thought my time here had come to an end. Here we are, over a year later, and I've just completed my last competitive chapter as a collegiate athlete. I'm overflowing with gratitude and excitement as I begin my professional career, because I know the experiences, triumphs, challenges, and resources that I've gained from being a student-athlete at Illinois have set me up for success. While I will no longer be competing for this team going forward, I will forever have a team, home, and family here in Champaign.