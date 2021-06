Yolanda Leak had one of the most straightforward catfish storylines on 90 Day Fiancé, so after all she went through on the show, fans were thrilled to see her go Instagram official with her new man. Yolanda showed off her new boyfriend on 90 Days Bares All, but he hadn’t yet graced her social media feed. Yolanda has gone through a lot, and now after all the catfish drama, she seems to be thriving with the new love in her life.