Stonewall Jackson’s baseball team improved to 2-1 overall and in the Bull Run District with a 9-4 win over East Rockingham on Tuesday night at Rebel Park in New Market. The Generals struck early with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, added four more in the third and padded their lead with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings after the Eagles cut into the deficit with a four-run frame in the top of the fifth.