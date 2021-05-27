DC lawmakers ZOOM in for student interviews

We are recovering from a near-trial experience. It settled at the beginning of jury selection, and with that settlement came the usual mixture of relief and letdown. Colleagues congratulate you on the resolution, and you’re not sure what to say. It was certainly a good settlement for the client. But our team had worked up a hearty contempt for the plaintiff lawyer’s arguments and the plaintiff experts’ prevarications, and we were looking forward to setting some traps. In any event, we’re past that emotional stew now, and have turned to reflection.