Mali coup: Col Goïta seizes power - again

He's only 38 years old, but Assimi Goïta is making a lot of enemies. The Malian military officer became president last week after leading a second coup in the West African nation in just nine months. His actions saw the country suspended from the African Union and the regional ECOWAS bloc, while France said it would temporarily halt joint operations against jihadist groups operating in the region. Previous coups in Mali have all followed periods of civil unrest and received some level of popular support. But last week's events – triggered by a power struggle within the former transitional administration – were widely condemned by Malian civil society groups, from rights organisations to trade unions. What happens next remains unclear. Goïta has promised to hold elections in February 2022 – a key demand of the international community – but after his latest antics, will anybody trust him?