Ten years after signing off one of TV’s most iconic shows, Carly, Spencer and Freddie are back, navigating the next chapter of their lives in a world where gig work pays the bills and every seven year old is a TikTok celeb. Carly, her roommate Harper, and best friend Freddie face the uncertainties of their twenties, finding work, love, and a new kind of family with the help of Carly’s brother Spencer, and in spite of Freddie’s snarky stepdaughter, Millicent. Watch the trailer below: