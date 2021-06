Novak Djokovic will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s singles final at the French Open today.Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in a rematch of last year’s final to set up a clash with Tsitsipas, who beat Alexander Zverev in a thrilling clash earlier in the afternoon. It is an intriguing match to decide the winner of the 2021 trophy at Roland Garros, as Tsitsipas has never won a Grand Slam before while Djokovic are chasing history to become the all-time Grand Slam leader.World No 1 Djokovic will fancy his chances of moving just one Grand Slam victory behind both Roger...