Irene Smith Marty Obituary

Irene Smith Marty, 97, passed away on Sunday, (May 23, 2021). Mrs. Marty was born on January 27, 1924 to Eddie F. Smith and Mae Smith Arnold in Lincoln County, TN. She married R.C. Marty on December 28, 1940. Mrs. Marty retired from Genesco after 25 years and went on to have several other jobs. The ones she loved the most, though, were babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as being a foster grandparent at Flintville School. From there she “officially” retired at 93 after 19 years. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: R.C. Marty; son, Charles Marty; son-in-law, Mike Pitts; sisters, Velma Jean and Louise Couch; and brothers: Pete Smith and Bobby Smith. Mrs. Marty is survived by her daughter, Teri Pitts of Flintville; son, Phil (Brenda) Marty of Flintville; daughter-in-law, Patsy Marty; grandchildren, Toney Marty, Jana (Gary) Jennings, Robin Perry, Nathan (Natalie) Marty, Will Marty and Lynsey (Matt) Phelps; and great grandchildren, Katelyn Stout, Maddie Stout, Cecelia Jennings, Avery Phelps and Louise Marty. She, unconditionally, loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home with Rev. Cleo Moon and Rev. Keith Couch officiating. Burial will follow in Flintville Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Graves officiating. Visitation is Wednesday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home. Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Irene Smith Marty.