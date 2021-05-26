newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, TN

Irene Smith Marty Obituary

Elk Valley Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrene Smith Marty, 97, passed away on Sunday, (May 23, 2021). Mrs. Marty was born on January 27, 1924 to Eddie F. Smith and Mae Smith Arnold in Lincoln County, TN. She married R.C. Marty on December 28, 1940. Mrs. Marty retired from Genesco after 25 years and went on to have several other jobs. The ones she loved the most, though, were babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as being a foster grandparent at Flintville School. From there she “officially” retired at 93 after 19 years. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: R.C. Marty; son, Charles Marty; son-in-law, Mike Pitts; sisters, Velma Jean and Louise Couch; and brothers: Pete Smith and Bobby Smith. Mrs. Marty is survived by her daughter, Teri Pitts of Flintville; son, Phil (Brenda) Marty of Flintville; daughter-in-law, Patsy Marty; grandchildren, Toney Marty, Jana (Gary) Jennings, Robin Perry, Nathan (Natalie) Marty, Will Marty and Lynsey (Matt) Phelps; and great grandchildren, Katelyn Stout, Maddie Stout, Cecelia Jennings, Avery Phelps and Louise Marty. She, unconditionally, loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home with Rev. Cleo Moon and Rev. Keith Couch officiating. Burial will follow in Flintville Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Graves officiating. Visitation is Wednesday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home. Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Irene Smith Marty.

www.elkvalleytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flintville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
County
Lincoln County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genesco#Flintville School#New Hope Baptist Church#Funeral Services#Flintville Cemetery#Tribute Store#Mrs Marty#Rev Cleo Moon#Son In Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats temporarily block restrictive voting bill

The political fight over new voting restrictions in Texas has taken a dramatic and unexpected turn. At the last minute, Democrats did the only thing they could to block passage of a voting bill by walking out shortly before the bill's midnight deadline. Christina Ruffini has the details.
NFLPosted by
Reuters

Fellow athletes rally around Osaka after French Open withdrawal

Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women’s world number two withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from “depression” and “anxiety”. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis...
NBC News

Netanyahu's enemies may have a deal, but they haven't got a government yet

It ain't over 'til it's over. News that two major opposition parties agreed to work together to form a coalition government has dealt a significant political blow to Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. But this isn’t the first time Netanyahu has been in a battle for his political survival....
NBAPosted by
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving nearly hit with water bottle, Boston Celtics fan arrested

A Boston Celtics fan who was accused of throwing a water bottle at the head of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was arrested Sunday. The incident occurred as Irving was leaving the court after having helped the Nets to a 141-126 victory over the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, police Sgt. Detective John Boyle said. Irving was nearly hit by the Dasani water bottle, which grazed his head, Boyle said.
CNN

Texas man arrested over alleged plans for mass shooting at Walmart

(CNN) — Law enforcement officials have arrested a Texas man who they say was planning a "mass casualty event," possibly at a Walmart. Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, of Kerrville, was arrested Friday "on a warrant for a Terroristic Threat to Create Public Fear of Serious Bodily Injury," according to a news release from the Kerr County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).
Posted by
Reuters

Americans hit the road on Memorial Day holiday, a year after pandemic slammed travel

With half the country at least partially protected against the coronavirus, Americans escaped their pandemic doldrums over the three-day holiday weekend that traditionally unleashes the country's pent-up wanderlust at the doorstep of summer. A year after Memorial Day weekend travel was depressed by fears of the spreading virus, Americans took...
Las Vegas, NVCNN

Las Vegas police release new image of boy found dead on trail

(CNN) — Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas on Friday morning. The photo was provided to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) by The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as they work to identify the child, LVMPD said in a press release.