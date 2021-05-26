Cancel
Four new free learning opportunities now available on Coursera, edX, and Udemy

amazon.com
 15 days ago

Are you interested in learning how to build .NET applications? Maybe you’re curious about the cloud-procurement process? Or perhaps you’ve been wondering how Amazon CodeGuru can help you proactively improve your code? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you’re in luck. AWS Training and Certification recently teamed...

aws.amazon.com
EducationBusiness Insider

MOOCs are 'massive open online courses,' made popular by platforms like edX and Coursera. Here's how they work — and why they're one of the best ways to learn online

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are popular forms of online education. E-learning platforms like edX, Coursera, and FutureLearn offer thousands of MOOCs. Below, learn what MOOCs are, how much they cost, and why they can be great...
Softwareamazon.com

Amazon Redshift ML Is Now Generally Available – Use SQL to Create Machine Learning Models and Make Predictions from Your Data

With Amazon Redshift, you can use SQL to query and combine exabytes of structured and semi-structured data across your data warehouse, operational databases, and data lake. Now that AQUA (Advanced Query Accelerator) is generally available, you can improve the performance of your queries by up to 10 times with no additional costs and no code changes. In fact, Amazon Redshift provides up to three times better price/performance than other cloud data warehouses.
Educationcoursera.org

Long-Time Coursera Learner Bernard Shares Study Tips Accumulated over Five Years of Online Learning

Meet Bernard. He’s a data strategist at PwC and a committed lifelong learner. After earning his double master degree, he subscribed to Coursera Plus, and has continued to study topics such as artificial intelligence, design, and professional development. Today, he’s taking a pause from his five years of consistent online learning to share some advice and tips—his focus in this article is on the importance of note-taking.
Artificial Intelligencemystagingwebsite.com

Hands-on, applied learning on Coursera

Demand for people with data science and artificial intelligence (AI) skills continues to rise. Data science roles are growing by 37% annually, and for artificial intelligence jobs, the annual growth rate is 74%. These are specialized skills that require hands-on learning to master, but fortunately, opportunities to build and practice in-demand data science and AI skills like PyTorch, SQL, and Python are more accessible than they’ve ever been before.
IBMcoursera.org

IBM Full Stack Cloud Developer Professional Certificate

This Professional Certificate will equip you with all the key skills and technical know-how to kickstart your career as a Full-Stack Cloud Native Application Developer. Guided by experts at IBM, you will learn to build your own cloud-based applications and practice working with the technologies behind them. This program consists of 10 courses with ample instructional content as well as hands-on exercises and projects designed to hone your skills and help you build your portfolio. No prior programming experience or Cloud background is required to start this program. You'll skill up with the tools and technologies that successful software developers use to build, deploy, test, run, and manage Full Stack Cloud Native applications, giving you the practical skills to begin a new career in a highly in-demand area. The courses in this program will help you develop skill sets in a variety of technologies including: Cloud foundations, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, GitHub, Node.js, React, Cloud Native practices, DevOps, CI/CD, Containers, Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, Istio, Python programming, Databases, SQL, NoSQL, Django ORM, Bootstrap, Application Security, Microservices, Serverless computing, and more. After completing all the courses in the program, including the capstone project, you will have developed several applications using front-end and back-end technologies and deployed them on a cloud platform using Cloud Native methodologies.
Computersjetbrains.com

Must-have JetBrains Rider Plugins For ASP.NET Core Developers

According to our most recent developer survey, ASP.NET Core is the most used technology the .NET ecosystem offers, with ASP.NET MVC following up in the third spot. It’s not a surprise because the web is a wild and weird place, where we can all explore the limits of what’s possible.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Building Reliable Software Systems with Chaos Engineering

Complexity is inherent in all IT systems today. Many organizations try to fight or reduce it; however, it is more effective to embrace the complexity. With Chaos Engineering, you can better understand the sociotechnical boundary between humans and machines—you learn about both the technical issues or complexities of your systems and also expose knowledge gaps. In combination, these help people understand the properties of their systems and better respond when future challenges arise.
SoftwareInfoworld

Apple Xcode Cloud brings CI/CD to Xcode IDE

Apple has introduced Xcode Cloud, a cloud-based continuous integration and continuous delivery service integrated into its Xcode 13 IDE. Available in a limited beta, Xcode Cloud provides tools for building apps and running tests in parallel in the cloud. With Xcode Cloud, developers can configure workflows to suit their development...
Video Gamesunrealengine.com

Bink Video and Bink Audio now available in Unreal Engine for free!

Today we’re releasing our latest work integrating RAD Game Tools technology into Unreal Engine as both Bink Video and Bink Audio through Epic Games’ internal development branch on GitHub, with Binary support available in Unreal Engine 4.27 and Unreal Engine 5 Early Access through your normal engine support channels. Bink...
Computersgitconnected.com

5 GitHub .NET Repos to Take Your Tech Skills to the Next Level

Get hands-on with GitHub repositories. Sample projects published on GitHub repositories have become an excellent source of knowledge for software developers, as well as books, online courses, and expert blogs. Code analysis of sample projects allows developers to consolidate the theoretical knowledge they have gained from reading a book or...
SoftwareInfoworld

How to choose a cloud-based CI/CD platform

If your goals are high-velocity software development and frequent delivery of working builds to production, you need to automate at least part of the testing and delivery process. Ideally, that means implementing CI/CD pipelines for your projects, along with test suites to catch errors before customers see the software, and scripts that implement the steps of the pipelines.
Softwareamazon.com

File Access Auditing Is Now Available for Amazon FSx for Windows File Server

Amazon FSx for Windows File Server provides fully managed file storage that is accessible over the industry-standard Server Message Block (SMB) protocol. It is built on Windows Server and offers a rich set of enterprise storage capabilities with the scalability, reliability, and low cost that you have come to expect from AWS.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

How To Write Clean Code in Python

What exactly is “clean code”? While there are many definitions out there, the most popular one that most people agree on is that “Clean code is code that is easy to understand and easy to change or maintain.”. As code is more often read than written, constantly reminding ourselves to...
Softwareamazon.com

Prepare data from Snowflake for machine learning with Amazon SageMaker Data Wrangler

Data preparation remains a major challenge in the machine learning (ML) space. Data scientists and engineers need to write queries and code to get data from source data stores, and then write the queries to transform this data, to create features to be used in model development and training. All of this data pipeline development work doesn’t really focus on the building of ML models, but focuses on the building of data pipelines necessary to make the data available to the models. Amazon SageMaker Data Wrangler makes it easier for data scientists and engineers to prepare data in the early phase of developing ML applications by using a visual interface.
Theater & Danceopensource.com

Making portable functions across serverless platforms

The rising popularity of serverless development alongside the increased adoption of multi- and hybrid-cloud architectures has created a lot of competition among platforms. This gives developers many choices about where they can run functions on serverless platforms—from public managed services to on-premises Kubernetes. As a clue, think about why the...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Top 5 Test Automation Tools to Improve Your Workflow

Agile and DevOps methods have become common in software testing. Today, business transformation involves a change of vision and approach with automation. Software testing is not spared. The automation of tests is, in fact, gaining more and more ground because, faced with more and more efficient methods, the time allocated...
Softwareamazon.com

Monitor your Amazon ES domains with Amazon Elasticsearch Service Monitor

Amazon Elasticsearch Service (Amazon ES) is a fully managed service that you can use to deploy, secure, and run Elasticsearch cost-effectively at scale. The service provides support for open-source Elasticsearch APIs, managed Kibana, and integration with Logstash and other AWS services. Amazon ES provides a wealth of information about your...
Technologyctovision.com

Elastic Announces the General Availability of the New Frozen Tier, Enhanced Analyst Experience With Schema on Read, and First-Party Integration With Microsoft Azure

Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new capabilities and enhancements across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions, which are part of the Elastic Stack. New capabilities include the general availability of the frozen data tier, powered by searchable snapshots. The frozen data tier removes the constraint of only storing data locally and enables customers to search orders of magnitude more data cost-effectively on low cost object stores such as Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Microsoft Azure Storage.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A Practical Guide to MLOps in AWS Sagemaker — Part I

How to implement a CI/CD model development and evaluation pipeline in AWS Sagemaker. This guide results from my own frustration to find a complete end-to-end work on model development, evaluation, deployment on AWS. All the guides, tutorials I saw out there only cover part of the picture and never fully connect the dots. I wanted to write something that will help people understand the complete work that goes into building a model and deploying it such that it can be accessed by front-end developers on their websites and Apps.