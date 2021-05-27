Cancel
Bridal shop's TikTok video of wheelchair wedding dress display goes viral

By Janice Allen
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ph72V_0aCZ03XZ00

A new window display at Annie Lane Bridal is grabbing attention from passersby and thousands of people online.

The display features a mannequin wearing a lovely dress, staged in a wheelchair.

Katie Keegstra, a bridal consultant at the shop, had the idea to make a TikTok video of the process.

"In the video, you can see like Annie putting on the mannequin in the chair," explained Keegstra. "And I was like, 'Oh, this is gonna be so cool. I love it.' And then I didn't think it was going to go viral, and here we are."

The 20-second video uploaded Monday is climbing toward nearly 300,000 views as of mid-week.

"Kind of surreal," Keegstra said. "Having, like, people from Singapore, to the U.K. to Canada, to like, even like different parts of the United States, like reach out is pretty cool."

Keegstra added the shop is already planning a shoot in July featuring models from various backgrounds, including those who are deaf and have Down syndrome.

The hope is to show the bridal shop is ready to accommodate any bride as they plan for their special day.

"Just show like you are loved by... our bridal community, and that we want you to come in and that we love you and that we're here for you and that we do have a dress for you. And it's just not for the, quote, normal people."

FOX 17 News West Michigan

