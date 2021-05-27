Cancel
NBA

Heat must buck trend, avoid 3-0 deficit against visiting Milwaukee

By Khobi Price, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 23 days ago

The Miami Heat’s Game 3 playoff matchup versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday may not decide either team’s postseason fate, but history suggests it’s a do-or-die game for the Heat.

And that’s exactly how they’re approaching Thursday.

Entering Game 3 facing a 2-0 deficit in a seven-game playoff series like the Heat are, hasn’t worked out for most NBA teams who’ve been in the same position as them.

Out of the 318 aforementioned series, only 21 of the teams who were down 2-0 went on to advance to the next round.

The Heat are 1-8 in those situations, making the comeback against the Dallas Mavericks during the 2006 Finals en route to their first NBA championship. The Bucks were recently on the opposite end of a team coming back from down 2-0 and winning the series when they fell to the eventual-champion Toronto Raptors during the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals.

But coming back and winning a series after trailing 3-0? That’s a feat no NBA team has accomplished through 140 tries in a best-of-seven series, leaving the Heat desperate not to put themselves in that position.

“Obviously after you’ve dropped the first two, the sense of urgency increases come Game 3,” Duncan Robinson said ahead of Thursday’s matchup at AmericanAirlines Arena (7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Sun and TNT). “Take a look at the history or just the fact we have a good team on our home floor and the opportunity to play in front of a packed place.

“The urgency’s high. Come playoff time, everything feels like a must-win in many cases. We’re certainly preparing like it is, that’s for sure.”

For the Heat, the two days in between their 132-98 Game 2 loss, in which the Bucks made 10 of 15 3-pointers in the first quarter before ending 22 of 53 on 3s, and Game 3 has helped the team collectively clear their minds and put the defeat into perspective.

“We can’t let Monday night beat us twice,” Robinson added. “We’ve got to obviously learn from it and understand that type of performance isn’t going to get it done and move forward and doing whatever we can to take this one [Thursday]. Whatever it takes.”

Despite their star players’ less-than-ideal starts to the series, the Heat are confident Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler will find their grooves in Game 3.

Adebayo entered Game 3 averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals on 34.6 shooting from the field while Butler has averaged 13.5 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals through the series’ first two games while mainly being guarded by reigning Defense Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Jimmy and Bam don’t need to be taught what kind of reads to make,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Wednesday’s practice. “They’ll both be assertive. They’ll both make plays for our team. We all know that we have to be better than we were.”

The Heat will also look to reduce, or flip, the Bucks’ rebounding advantage in the series, with Milwaukee out-rebounding Miami 125-87 in the first two games, including 36-21 on the offensive boards.

“It’s a little bit unorthodox,” Robinson said. “Some possessions, they’ll literally crash everybody, so you got to adjust there first. We’ve watched it over and over. From there, it’s going to require big-time efforts.”

For Goran Dragic, Thursday is about seeing an overall more aggressive approach from the Heat, with the Slovenian guard feeling the Bucks have done a better job at imposing their will so far during the series.

“I just want to see everybody be aggressive and we’re going to find out when we’re going to be in those spots,” Dragic said. “From there on, we’re going to get the solution. Maybe that’s going to work against them. Maybe it’s going to work for them. We don’t know. But definitely we have to collapse the defense, we have to attack the paint and it doesn’t matter who is down there.”

And Dragic is confident that the two days of film studying has them prepared.

“I’m not going to say our plan, but we know,” he added. “We check all through the games and we know that we need to find how we need to get those spots and from where and from what kind of positions.”

The Heat will play in a nearly-full AmericanAirlines Arena for the first time since the onset of the pandemic over a year ago, with Thursday’s capacity set at 17,000 in the 19,600-seat arena.

“I can speak for everybody in the locker room, we hope that the building is rocking,” Spoelstra said. “One, it’s just been an extraordinary year to go through everything and not really have an opportunity in front of our fans. Everybody in this league, it has been a shame. Secondly, it’s the playoff experience. You want to be able to have that.”

And it’s a playoff experience the Bucks are looking forward to as well.

“I’m expecting their fans to come out and support to try to get back in it,” Bucks forward PJ Tucker said. “It’ll be exciting for us too because we haven’t played in front of a full house either. There’s nothing like going on the road playing against 20,000 people going against you. There’s no better feeling than coming out with a victory in that. It’ll help us too.”

