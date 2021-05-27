Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Presidio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Presidio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND EAST CENTRAL PRESIDIO COUNTIES At 704 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Terlingua, or 18 miles northeast of Lajitas, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Terlingua Ranch Airport and Terlingua Ranch Lodge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH