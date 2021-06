Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hansford A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HANSFORD COUNTY At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northwest of Waka, or 11 miles north of Spearman, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation and reports of a rotating wall cloud. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hansford County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.75IN