Severe Weather Statement issued for Banner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BANNER AND NORTHEASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska...and southeastern Wyoming. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Cheyenne.