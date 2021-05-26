newsbreak-logo
Biomutant: Everything You Need To Know About Tribal Conflict | Tribe War Guide

By Kevin Thielenhaus
Cover picture for the articleBiomutant really doesn’t explain one of its most important concepts — how the big war scenario actually works. From the very beginning, it seems like you’re stuck with choosing one of two factions. There are actually six factions total, and if you don’t go exploring on your own, you’d never know about all the others you can join. There’s nothing stopping you from betraying your faction and even joining it again at a later date, and there are reasons you might want to do it! Joining certain factions will also give you boosts to your light and dark meters — on top of the cool unique armor set, and a unique weapon.

