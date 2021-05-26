Cancel
Tullahoma, TN

City passes budget on first reading

By STAFF WRITER Erin McCullough
Tullahoma News
 16 days ago

The city of Tullahoma is looking at a nearly $30 million budget for the coming fiscal year, and property owners will not see a property tax increase next year. At its Monday night meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a first reading of the city budget, which sits at $29,353,378, a 0.9% increase over the current fiscal year budget. Per state law, municipal budget ordinances require passage on three readings. The city board will vote two more times to approve the budget, giving time to make room for any amendments to its appropriations on the second and third readings. Those readings will take place June 14 and 28.

