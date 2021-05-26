Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, IL

Lunchbreak: Rhubarb Custard Pie

By Kristina Miller
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeronica Hinke – Public Affairs Officer & Public Services Team Leader at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. PRAIRIE FARMER TOUR: Experience self-guided interpretive tours at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, including the tour of the Rodgers / Schumacher Farmstead Heritage Site: In this all-new recording, Robert Schumacher tells us about his dad, Arthur and his mom, Verna: https://tinyurl.com/6dyrxedx. The team of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie volunteers and staff members who produced the tours received the 2021 National Grasslands Management award in the Research and Technology category.

wgntv.com
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Wilmington, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhubarb Pie#Volunteers#Food Drink#The Usda Forest Service#Il 60481 Prairie Farmer#N Water St#The Army Arsenal#Schumachers#Rhubarb Custard Pie#9 Inch Deep Pie Shell#Recipe#Bake#Farm#Prairie Farmer Display#Tallgrass#National Prairie Day#Bite Size Pieces#Hand Whip#Tours#Bubbles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
USDA
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
AgriculturePosted by
WGN TV

How to grow tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Budding gardeners looking to grow their own vegetables often opt for tomatoes as their first experience growing produce. Because they grow quickly, you can grow tomatoes from seed to harvest in less than three months. What’s more, homegrown tomatoes are usually tastier than the watery tomatoes found in your average grocery store.
Food & DrinksPosted by
WGN TV

The best bread slicer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether it’s breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, a fresh slice of bread goes perfectly with nearly any meal. Getting that uniform slice is not the easiest task to accomplish, especially if the bread is homemade. Bread slicers should be easy...
RecipesPosted by
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Strawberry Yogurt Freeze

Book: https://www.vitamix.com/us/en_us/shop/100th-anniversary-cookbook. Place all ingredients into the container in the order listed and secure lid. Start the Vitamix on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed, using the tamper to press ingredients toward the blades. In about 30–60 seconds, the sound of the motor will change and four mounds should form in the mixture. Stop the Vitamix. Do not overblend, or the mixture will melt. Serve immediately.
Food & DrinksPosted by
WGN TV

7 types of coffee drinks to make at home

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you aren’t an expert coffee drinker but have ordered at your local coffee shop once or twice, you’re likely familiar with the breadth of options on coffee shop menus. What’s the difference between a cappuccino, a latte and a macchiato? And what do you need to make each at home?
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

FDA: Don’t eat cicadas if you’re allergic to this food

CHICAGO — As cicada “Brood X” begins to awaken from its slumber across the East Coast, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a timely warning. The agency said in a tweet Wednesday that people who are allergic to seafood should not eat cicadas, as the insects “share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Crispy Brussels Sprouts

1816 N. Clark Street – 13th Floor Chicago, IL 60614. pickled grapes, hoisin vinaigrette, garlic breadcrumbs. ½ cup hoisin (store bought) Cut Brussels sprouts in half. Fill a large pot with 2 cups vegetable oil and heat oil to 375 degrees. Add halved Brussels sprouts to the oil and deep fry for five to six minutes. Remove from oil, add the pickled grapes. Toss the Brussels sprouts and grapes in the Hoisin Vinaigrette. After plating, top with the garlic toasted breadcrumbs.