Lunchbreak: Rhubarb Custard Pie

Book: https://www.vitamix.com/us/en_us/shop/100th-anniversary-cookbook. Place all ingredients into the container in the order listed and secure lid. Start the Vitamix on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed, using the tamper to press ingredients toward the blades. In about 30–60 seconds, the sound of the motor will change and four mounds should form in the mixture. Stop the Vitamix. Do not overblend, or the mixture will melt. Serve immediately.