Searching again after Petersburg officer quits week into the job
During the May Petersburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen monthly meeting, Police Chief Matthew Griffy told the board that he had hired a new police officer who would be working nights and weekends. Residents attending the meeting gave a round of applause because the search for an additional police officer had been ongoing for almost a year and many citizens had been asking the board when an officer would be hired.www.elkvalleytimes.com