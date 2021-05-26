Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corinth, MS

Corinth promotes Dye to head football coach

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVIAz_0aCYxMEO00

Corinth is staying in house for the school’s next head football coach.

Justin Dye, who has been the Warriors’ defensive coordinator for the past five years, was announced as the new head coach on Wednesday.

“I’m excited to work with the kids. It’s been a great group every year that I’ve been here,” Dye said.

Dye replaces Todd Lowery, who left after five seasons to be the offensive coordinator at Raleigh. Lowery had a 42-21 record at Corinth and led the Warriors to the Class 4A state championship in 2019 – the program’s first title.

Lowery installed a Wing-T offense that racked up a lot of yards and points. Whether Dye will keep that offense in place remains to be seen.

He said offensive coordinator Ivan Denton and quarterbacks coach Colin Harris will take the lead on that.

“My philosophy on offense, defense or special teams is it needs to fit the abilities of the kids we’ve got,” Dye said. “To run anything you need to have certain types of players.”

Corinth has fielded some stingy defenses on Dye’s watch. During the 2019 championship season, the Warriors allowed just 13.7 points per game. Corinth linebacker Carter Bonds was named the Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year that season.

Dye, 31, has been on staff six years total. Corinth is the only place he has coached.

“Todd gave me my first real shot at being a coordinator. I’ll forever be thankful for that,” he said.

Dye is a Pontotoc native and played his high school football there. He taught for one year at Murrah before being hired at Corinth by Doug Jones as a position coach.

"At the end of the day, we believed that coach Dye earned the opportunity to lead our football program moving forward," Corinth athletics director David Robbins said.

Corinth will open its 2021 season on Aug. 27 against Saltillo.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
4K+
Followers
330
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Corinth, MS
City
Pontotoc, MS
Corinth, MS
Education
Corinth, MS
Sports
City
Raleigh, MS
City
Saltillo, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Head Football Coach#The Warriors#He Got Game#Watch Football#Coach Dye#State Championship#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
Related
Mississippi Statechatsports.com

Tigers Win 2 of 3 Against No. 3 Mississippi State

When Mizzou baseball was swept last week, most were convinced the remainder of their season would be merely a formality as they headed to Starkville this weekend to face the No. 3 team in the country, but the Tigers flipped the script this weekend. Game Recaps. In Game 1 of...
Mississippi Stategreensboro.com

Shakeel Moore bound for Mississippi State

GREENSBORO — Shakeel Moore, who played his college basketball freshman season at N.C. State, will transfer to Mississippi State. Moore averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for Coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in 2020-21. Moore's high school career included stops Ragsdale and Piedmont Classical in Guilford County and at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County.
Mississippi StateStarkville Daily News

Situation changes quickly for MSU baseball

For the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a Southeastern Conference championship was in their sights heading into the South Carolina weekend and they looked to be on their way to getting that top spot when they won the first two games. They let one slip away against the Gamecocks in extra innings on Sunday, but the goals were still in sight with the worst team in the league on the way.
Corinth, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

West Lauderdale slams past Corinth

COLLINSVILLE – In the playoffs, it is all about timely hitting. West Lauderdale got the timely hit. Mason Willis hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning to help lead the Knights past Corinth 10-2 in the decisive Game 3 of the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A baseball playoffs on Saturday night at Jerry Boatner Field.
Mississippi StateWTOK-TV

Sideline View: Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Mississippi baseball teams were selected for one of the 20 potential regional hosts for the NCAA tournament. The NCAA will follow up and narrow that list to 16 sites on May 30. There will be 30 automatic conference champions along with 34 at-large teams selected. The entire 64-team tournament bracket will be announced on May 31.
Lauderdale, MSPosted by
Meridian Star

Willis' slam, Busbea's strong 7 innings propel West Lauderdale past Corinth in Game 3

Mason Willis might be best known for his arm. Saturday evening, he made his presence felt with the bat. Tied 2-2 with Corinth in Game 3 of the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs, West Lauderdale loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning before Willis stepped to the plate. As the Knights’ No. 1 starting pitcher, Willis got the win in Thursday’s Game 1, but West Lauderdale fell at Corinth 7-4 Friday to force Saturday’s rubber match, and the Knights needed a big hit from their ace.
Corinth, MSDeSoto Times Today

Mason Willis’ grand slam helps West Lauderdale past Corinth, into 4A North State

COLLINSVILLE — In the playoffs it is all about timely hitting, and West Lauderdale got the timely hit Saturday. Mason Willis hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning to help lead the Knights past Corinth 10-2 in the decisive Game Three of the Third Round of the MHSAA Class 4A Baseball Playoffs on Saturday night at Jerry Boatner Field.
Corinth, MSDaily Corinthian

Corinth cancels spring game

Corinth High School Athletic Director David Robbins announced Tuesday that the Warriors spring football game, scheduled for Thursday at Warrior Stadium II vs Horn Lake, has been cancelled. Corinth is in the process of searching for its new head football coach following the recent resignation of Todd Lowery, who left...
Corinth, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Northeast names four students to Hall of Fame

BOONEVILLE • Four sophomore students, all of which are members of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) national honor society, were recently selected to represent the Northeast Mississippi Community College class of 2021 in the school’s Hall of Fame. Zac Castro of Blue Mountain, Jackson Clinton of Guntown, Alli Seago and Presley...
Booneville, MSDaily Corinthian

Booneville uses six-run sixth to take 1-0 series lead on Kossuth

Friday was a night chock full of area teams playing for their post season lives. Only two prep softball teams from the Daily Corinthian coverage area remain alive and they are playing each other for the MHSAA North Half title and a trip to the 3A championship series next week in Starkville on the campus of Mississippi State University.
Daily Corinthian

Lottery produces local winners

A Corinth lottery player is among recent winners of the instant game of chance. It was from a Platinum 7s scratch-off ticket where a Corinth player won $1,000 cash from the Mississippi Lottery Association. The ticket was purchased at the Circle K on U.S. Highway 72 East in Corinth. Other...
Corinth, MSDaily Corinthian

All area baseball teams win first round games

Four high school baseball teams from the Daily Corinthian coverage area played their first games in round two of the MHSAA baseball playoffs Thursday. Corinth, Kossuth, Biggersville and Booneville were each in action with the Warriors the only squad playing at home with the rest on the road. •Corinth welcomed...
Belmont, MSDaily Corinthian

Belmont wins Boys 3A State Golf Title at Hillandale

Hillandale Golf Course played host to a high school state golf tournament for the second time in the three years this week, having hosted the girls event in 2019. The local golf course hosted the 3A Boys State Championships Wednesday and Thursday with three teams fighting it out for the top three spots over the two-day event.
Kossuth, MSDaily Corinthian

Kossuth, Booneville playing for keeps on diamond

A much-anticipated softball series between Kossuth and Booneville to determine who will represent north Mississippi in next weeks 3A state championship series begins Friday, while the baseball state playoffs enter round two beginning Thursday. All this is weather permitting, of course. Join me for the next few minutes as I...