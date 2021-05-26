Corinth promotes Dye to head football coach

Corinth is staying in house for the school’s next head football coach.

Justin Dye, who has been the Warriors’ defensive coordinator for the past five years, was announced as the new head coach on Wednesday.

“I’m excited to work with the kids. It’s been a great group every year that I’ve been here,” Dye said.

Dye replaces Todd Lowery, who left after five seasons to be the offensive coordinator at Raleigh. Lowery had a 42-21 record at Corinth and led the Warriors to the Class 4A state championship in 2019 – the program’s first title.

Lowery installed a Wing-T offense that racked up a lot of yards and points. Whether Dye will keep that offense in place remains to be seen.

He said offensive coordinator Ivan Denton and quarterbacks coach Colin Harris will take the lead on that.

“My philosophy on offense, defense or special teams is it needs to fit the abilities of the kids we’ve got,” Dye said. “To run anything you need to have certain types of players.”

Corinth has fielded some stingy defenses on Dye’s watch. During the 2019 championship season, the Warriors allowed just 13.7 points per game. Corinth linebacker Carter Bonds was named the Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year that season.

Dye, 31, has been on staff six years total. Corinth is the only place he has coached.

“Todd gave me my first real shot at being a coordinator. I’ll forever be thankful for that,” he said.

Dye is a Pontotoc native and played his high school football there. He taught for one year at Murrah before being hired at Corinth by Doug Jones as a position coach.

"At the end of the day, we believed that coach Dye earned the opportunity to lead our football program moving forward," Corinth athletics director David Robbins said.

Corinth will open its 2021 season on Aug. 27 against Saltillo.