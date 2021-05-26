Cancel
Biomutant: Where To Find Every Side-Character | Side-Quest Locations Guide

By Kevin Thielenhaus
gameranx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe open-world environment of Biomutant is packed with 23 different side-characters with their very own unique quests and special unlockables. Finding them all will get you the ‘Social’ trophy / achievement, and each of these side-characters is important in their own way. Certain characters will help you unlock unique mounts like the flying Batnam-nam, gain character customization services, or gain special vehicles like the blimp. These characters are incredibly easy to miss, even if you’ve thoroughly explored the area of the map they’re in, too.

