Biomutant: Where To Find Every Side-Character | Side-Quest Locations Guide

The Dark and Light trope has been done countless times in the past, however the approach Biomutant offers to the player is quite fresh, even if a little cliché. Like many other RPGs that utilize this system, you will be constantly find yourself in instances where you need to choose the ‘bad or good’ route to follow, which will also affect your surroundings in general. NPCs will treat you differently, a tweaked outcome to the story is waiting for you at the end and a lot more. With these in mind, what should your pick between Dark and Light should be? If you want some additional insight on that, feel free to check below as we explain everything needed.