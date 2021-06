One of the most impressive streaks in WPIAL history came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The Hempfield Spartans, winners of five consecutive WPIAL softball championships in the highest classification, had hoped to become the first team to win six WPIAL softball titles in a row. Canon-McMillan had other plans. The Big Macs (8-9) put a stop to Hempfield’s dynasty with a 2-1 upset victory in a WPiAL Class 6A quarterfinal matchup at West Mifflin High School.