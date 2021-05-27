Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Could Be Sony’s Latest PC Surprise
Uncharted 4, and the series at large, has been a historically Sony-exclusive franchise that has yet to climb its way onto PC unlike its contemporaries such as Tomb Raider. With plenty of new game announcements and ports set to be announced all throughout the month of June, we heard some exciting news that might have spoiled one of Sony's big reveals. First announced during a Sony investor relations briefing, it appears that Sony has plans to bring Nathan Drake's final adventure to PC. Hat/tip to Twitter user Wario64 for first alerting us to the late afternoon announcement drop.wccftech.com