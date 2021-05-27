Gov. DeSantis confirms bonuses for teachers, principals in Florida

Classroom teachers and principals in Florida will be getting bonuses soon as a thank you for heading back to the classroom before a lot of other states amid the pandemic.

That’s from Gov. Ron DeSantis today, who says they’ll be getting $1,000 bonuses as soon has the 2021-’22 budget is signed.

“While most other states locked down their schools, Florida followed the science and opened our schools for in-person instruction, five days a week,” DeSantis says. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of our teachers and school leaders Florida succeeded where so many other states failed.”

He says he can’t thank teachers enough for what they did during the pandemic, and there’s a lot more to teaching than what’s in the text book.

“Teachers see if there’s something wrong with the student,” he says. “They can be there. They’re one of the people our communities really depend on to identify students who may be having problems at their homes.”

We told you back in March when DeSantis proposed giving teachers the bonuses. He says it was really important to find a place for those in the budget.

