Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a ‘good kid’

By COREY WILLIAMS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Chicago couple whose 19-year-old son allegedly shot them to death at his college dormitory in Michigan raised him and their two other children well, a family friend said Sunday.

James Eric Davis Sr. — who went by his middle name — and his wife, Diva, were “doting parents” and raised James Eric Davis’ Jr. “phenomenally,” said Jordan Murphy, who worked from 2004 to 2008 with Davis Sr. in Chicago as Illinois Army National Guard recruiters.

The parents were slain Friday morning in Davis Jr.’s Campbell Hall room at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant. Davis Jr. fled and was arrested Saturday morning. He faces murder and gun charges.

“I’ve known him since he was 4 or 5,” Murphy said of Davis Jr. “From knowing the family ... something out-of-character occurred. Something external affected the situation that caused this unfortunate tragedy to occur.”

Davis Jr.’s parents had just picked him up from a hospital, where he was brought for suspected drug abuse a day earlier after campus police officers said he was acting erratically, university police Chief Bill Yeagley has said. They took him to his dorm to pack up for spring break when they were shot with a gun that belonged to Davis Sr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyE83_0aCYwfhS00

Authorities have not said whether drugs were found in Davis Jr.’s system.

The family is from Plainfield, Illinois. Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer in Bellwood, Illinois. He also had been a longtime member of the Illinois Army National Guard, serving in the Iraq War.

Murphy, 41, said the couple has an older son and younger daughter. They were “loving, ever-present doting parents” to the children, he added.

“They couldn’t brag on their children enough,” he said. “This was a nuclear family — mother and father together, raising their children with values.”

Murphy said his family lived within 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of the Davis family in Plainfield before relocating to St. Johns, Florida.

“Junior is a good kid. He’s a great young man,” Murphy said of Davis Jr. “He’s the kind of young man who would hold the door and step aside for adults.”

Davis Jr. was taken to a hospital after his arrest and was expected to be moved to a jail once he’s discharged. It was not immediately clear Sunday when he would make his first court appearance.

Central Michigan’s campus is in Mount Pleasant, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The campus was on lockdown Friday and officials canceled events and activities that evening.

The school is on “spring break all of this week so classes will resume as scheduled” on March 12, university spokeswoman Heather Smith said Sunday. “Other university operations will resume as normal (Monday) morning.”

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

473K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
State
Florida State
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
Detroit, MI
Society
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Murder#Iraq War#Family Friend#Smith College#Junior Officers#Ap#Younger Daughter#Campus Police Officers#Gun#Chicago#Adults#Plainfield#Authorities#Diva#St Johns#Bellwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Relationships
Related
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Detroit, MImiheadlines.com

Jujuan Parks Charged in Three Additional Cases

DETROIT, MI – Jujuan Keenan Parks, 30-years-old, of Detroit, has been charged in connection with three separate occurrences that took place on the west side of Detroit. On December 3rd, 2019, Jujuan Parks was also charged in connection with the homicide of Detroit Police Department (DPD) officer Rasheen McClain. He currently has a jury trial scheduled for August 30, 2021 before Judge Bruce Morrow in Third Circuit Court.
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Michigan COVID-19: 2,230 new cases, 20 deaths

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 876,854 with total deaths at 18,627. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 cases and 20 deaths on , May 17. The daily count includes cases since Saturday. Recovered cases:
Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

Let it Rip Weekend

We talk cop shortages with Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington. Plus we dive into the search for Detroit's next top cop.
Detroit, MIlegalnews.com

Helping hand: Mom of three creates a 'Parents in Law' group

As a teen-age victim in an aggravated stalking and assault case, Savanna Polimeni experienced victim blaming, insufficient knowledge of the legal process, and the emotional and logistical burdens of being subpoenaefor trials. “The discomfort instilled a sense of duty to advocate for others,” she says. She earned an undergrad degree...
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Michigan reported 1,992 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, May 11, in increase from the two-day average from Sunday and Monday, but a return to the averages of the previous week. Additionally, 99 deaths were reported. Of those, 32 were identified during a vital records review. Southeast Michigan accounted for 35.8...
Wayne County, MIlegalnews.com

National Roundup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court cleared the way Friday for a lawsuit over the death of a Texas woman who killed herself after claiming she was raped while attending the University of Alabama. The court said that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Megan...